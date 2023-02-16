“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” performs in Fountain Hills on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, as a Broadway musical about SpongeBob and all his pals. This is a lively musical theater show featuring local performers ages 5 to 16 produced by Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT). “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is a one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, specially tailored for young actors.
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. We find out from SpongeBob that the power of optimism really can save the world.
Paige Beckman said she is excited about this show.
“The SpongeBob Musical is my new favorite show for kids,” Beckman said. “It features these silly cartoon characters who make you laugh and then suddenly turns into an uplifting story about overcoming odds with amazing music. This show will really surprise people.”
Matthew Schmidt, who plays SpongeBob, is turning 11 right before the show opens.
“Matthew played the funny character, Donkey, for me when I directed ‘Shrek the Musical JR,’ last year,” Beckman added. “Matthew is so young, but he can always deliver the punchline of a joke. He’s quirky and funny, he can sing and dance [and] I think he was born to play SpongeBob.”
The show features the following young performers: Aadya Subrahmanyam, Aiden Di Raffaele, Alex Di Raffaele, Caitlin Taweponsomkiat, Claire Robinson, Emma Ferris, Gigi Michaels, Gracie Nagela, Harlequin Kohler, Harlow Carponelli, Kinley Clark, Matthew Schmidt, Melody Beckman, Myles Perreault,
Quade Roberts, Remy Roberts, Sinclair Galakatos, Stefan Shaeffer, Stella Buck, Summer Rehbein, Topanga Kohler, Whitney Carponelli and Zane Maatta.
“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is based on the animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.
Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.
“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” performs on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Seats are limited and typically sell out. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at paigeproductionsAZ.com.