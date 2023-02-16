spongebob.jpg

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” performs in Fountain Hills on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, as a Broadway musical about SpongeBob and all his pals. This is a lively musical theater show featuring local performers ages 5 to 16 produced by Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT). “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is a one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, specially tailored for young actors.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. We find out from SpongeBob that the power of optimism really can save the world.