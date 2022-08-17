Solitary Confinement.JPG

Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) has announced that, for its upcoming production, the multiple Tony and Edgar award-winning author of “Solitary Confinement,” Rupert Holmes (“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “Curtains,” “Say Goodnight Gracie”) will be updating his clever thriller exclusively for FHT.

“When we first contacted Mr. Holmes for the rights to produce his extremely unique play, he conveyed to us that he'd long wanted to revise his script for the present day,” a press release from Fountain Hills Theater said. “FHT is thrilled to be the first theater to present Mr. Holmes' 2022 adaptation of his Broadway comedy/thriller.”