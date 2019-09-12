Fountain Hills Theater is preparing for fall workshops and camps.
Dance classes will be taught by multi-ariZoni award-winning choreographer, director, producer, writer and actor Noel Irick.
Theater workshops will be taught by ariZoni winning director and voice teacher Paige Beckman. She will be assisted by a group of talented and highly trained high school and college interns.
All camps and workshops take place at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. To register, visit fhtaz.org, or call 480-837-9661.
After school
Beginning / Intermediate Acting, 4-6 p.m., ages 7-13. Tuesdays Sept. 17-Nov. 12 (no class Oct. 8). $175. Develop acting scenes from popular plays. Informal performance on final day.
Broadway Babies, 4-5 p.m., ages 3-6. Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 30 (no class Oct. 9). $100. Have fun while learning tap and ballet dance skills & terminology.
Broadway Dancin’, 5-6 p.m., ages 7-12. Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 30 (no class Oct. 9). $100. Develop tap skills to help you perform in shows. Informal performance on last day.
Orphans on Broadway, 4-6 p.m., ages 7-13. Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 12 (no class Oct. 8). $100. Dance and sing with Li’l Orphan Annie and Oliver Twist theme. Informal performance on final day.
Fall break camps
Ice Princess Fall Break Camp, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., ages 5-7. Monday-Friday, Oct. 7-11. $100 ($75 if registered by Sept. 18).
Stage skills! Fall break Camp-full day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ages 6-13. Monday through Friday, Oct. 7-11. $250 ($200 if registered by Sept. 18). Beginning and intermediate levels. Rehearse acting scenes and monologues from plays. Enjoy acting and improvisation games.
Stage Skills! Half day, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 6-13. Monday through Friday, Oct. 7-11. $150 ($125 if registered by Sept. 18). Rehearse acting scenes and monologues from plays. Enjoy acting and improvisation games.
Superstar! Full day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ages 6-13, all skill levels. Monday-Friday, Oct. 7-11. $250 ($200 if registered by Sept. 18). Learn popular Broadway songs and dances. Rehearse acting scenes from musicals.
Superstar! half day, 9 a.m.-noon., ages 6-13, all skill levels. Monday-Friday, Oct. 7-11. $150 ($125 if registered by Sept. 18). Learn popular Broadway songs and dances. Rehearse acting scenes from musicals.