Spring break for Fountain Hills schools is March 14-18.
For students who will be staying around during the break, Fountain Hills Theater has you covered.
Spring Break Camp for students ages eight to 15 will rehearse for, then perform in “We Are Monsters” for family and friends. Spring Camp is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“We Are Monsters” is a new musical following human kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters.
Campers will learn how to perform in the show but also be educated along the way with the terminology and techniques needed to be in any production.
There also will be the opportunity for those students interested in the technical aspect of theater to sign up for a tech class alongside the performance camp. These students will learn to run lights and work backstage on a live production.
Visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661 x3 to enroll. Tuition is $200, and scholarships are available. Call the theater for more information about scholarships. Class size limited.