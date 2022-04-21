“Shrek The Musical Jr.” opens at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church on April 30.
This upside-down fairytale adventure follows an ogre named Shrek, who has learned the hard way that “people hate the things they cannot understand.” One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants, fairytale misfits who have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. To gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance and hilarity.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church’s production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” is directed by Paige Beckman from Paige Productions Youth Theater. The production includes more than 30 young performers from Fountain Hills, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria and Scottsdale.
Paige Productions Youth Theater is run by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman, offering “an exciting place where kids and teens can find fresh performance opportunities in the Fountain Hills and Scottsdale areas,” according to the press release. This company works under a limited rehearsal schedule, allowing students to participate in theater year-round.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church’sProduction of “Shrek the Musical Jr.”performs on April 30 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Ticket prices are $5 (Kids 3 and under are free). Tickets are available at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
This show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
For more information on Paige Productions Youth Theater, call 480-375-8058 or visit paigeproductionsAZ.com.