Young actors in Paige Productions Youth Theater are in rehearsals for “Seussical Kids.”
The show is set for Feb. 26 at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $5, with children three and younger admitted free. Visit paigeproductionsAZ.com to buy tickets.
The production brings The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, The Whos in Whoville and other Dr. Seuss favorites to life on stage at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
“Seussical” combines Dr. Seuss tales, and many musical styles – ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk.
The cast features 25 performers from Fountain Hills, Gilbert and Paradise Valley.
Resident Paige Beckman is head of Paige Productions.
For more information, visit the website, call 480-375-8058 or email paigeproductions123@gmail.com