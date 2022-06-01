Looking for something fun to do? Bring the entire family to see the beloved Disney stage production of “The Jungle Book KIDS,” on June 10 at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Join Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie and the gang as they swing their way through adventures and thwart the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan. This musical includes the favorite Disney songs “The Bare Necessities” and “I Wanna Be Like You,” and is a crowd-pleaser for all ages.
Audiences will be amazed at this performance, which was put together in just nine days of summer camp. Students ages 5-15 arrive on the first day of camp and immediately begin singing songs and trying out parts. As casting begins, all campers are assigned a part in the show. Things move quickly after that, as everyone begins memorizing lines, singing songs, learning dance moves and pulling a 30-minute musical production together.
“Kids have so much fun, they forget about stage fright,” a press release of the show noted.
Students embark on a two-week adrenaline rush as they anticipate the excitement of a big show with lights, costumes and a supportive audience. Organizers say students get hooked on this experience and end up participating in show after show. This summer camp production features more than 20 young performers from Fountain Hills, Mesa, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale.
“The Jungle Book KIDS” is directed by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PPYT). Beckman has been instructing youth theater in Fountain Hills for more than 12 years.
PPYT is a place where kids and teens can find fresh performance opportunities in the East Valley. The company works under a limited rehearsal schedule, allowing students to participate in not just summer theater, but all year round. The format allows students to participate in other shows, school activities, studio dance programs and sports, while prepping for a theatrical production.
Disney’s “The Jungle Book KIDS”performs at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church on June 10 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 (ages three and under are free) and can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
Disney’s “The Jungle Book KIDS” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information about PPYT, email pageproductions123@gmail.com, visit their website or call 480-375-8058.