Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the comedy, “Scapin.”
In this wild physical comedy, the crafty servant, Scapin, jumps into the story as he first promises to help in the affairs of his neighbor's son, Octave, then to aid in those of his own charge, Leander.
Both young men have fallen in love with unlikely and penniless beauties and both need money to help solve their dilemmas. Scapin knows a good ruse will always win the day and he drafts Sylvestre, Octave’s servant, into his schemes.
“Scapin” is directed by Peter J. Hill and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service Collection.
“Scapin” will play March 24 through April 9 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.