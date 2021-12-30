Fountain Hills Theater announces the return by popular demand of “Say Goodnight, Gracie,” the hit Broadway play that invites the audience to spend an evening in the uplifting company of the world’s favorite and funniest centenarian, George Burns.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” plays Jan. 7-23. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
George Burns, whose career spanned years of American entertainment history, is now “miraculously alive and kicking” in a stunning tour de force.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” played to enthusiastic audiences and reviews when it opened in Fountain Hills in the 2021-22 season in August.
Broadway World critic Herb Paine said of the show and its star Peter J. Hill: “a rich and multi-layered performance, skillfully crafted and heavenly smooth, radiates the warmth and devotion that Burns felt for Gracie.”
In “Say Goodnight, Gracie,” the audience discovers George in limbo between this world and the next, unable to join his beloved wife and partner Gracie Allen until he gives the command performance of his lifetime for God. He looks back upon his impoverished, plucky youth on the lower East Side of New York; his disastrous, but tenacious career in Vaudeville; and the momentous day when he met a fabulously talented young Irish girl named Grace Ethel Cecile Rosalie Allen and their instant chemistry.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” is directed by Noel Irick and stars FHT’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill as George Burns. The play is written by Rupert Holmes.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.