Neil Simon’s “Rumors” continues at Fountain Hills Theater.
The show runs through Sept. 26.
The comedy features four couples who are about to experience a severe attack of farce. The deputy mayor of New York shoots himself just before the gathering of his 10th wedding anniversary celebration. It’s only a flesh wound, but the host lies bleeding in the other room and his wife is nowhere to be found. The host’s lawyer, Ken, and wife Chris must get their stories “straight” before the other guests arrive.
“Rumors” stars James Rowe as Ken; Katie Male as Chris; Patrick Russo as Lenny; Christi Sweeney as Claire; Richard Wells as Ernie; Valerie Tanner as Cookie; Dan Marburger as Glenn; Lauren Isherwood as Cassie; Chris Stonebracker as Officer Welsh; and Estee Oglesbee as Officer Putney.
The production is directed by Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, who was called “the King of Farce” by The Arizona Republic. Set design is by J. Neil Blake, while costumes are by Estee Oglesbee and Abby Kraus. Stage manager is Daniel Tanner.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. They can be purchased through the theater box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
The theater’s COVID-19 policy requires agreement to one of the following options:
*Proof of vaccination.
*Proof of negative COVID-19 test, less than 72 hours old.
*Wear a mask while indoors.
Fountain Hills Theater requires that all patrons abide by one of these options to attend any production. Check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progress.