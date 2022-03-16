It’s opening weekend for the new comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, “Ripcord,” at Fountain Hills Theater.
This is the Arizona premiere of the production, which opens Friday, March 18, and runs through April 3.
“Ripcord” opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, March 18, and runs through April 3.
“Ripcord” stars the Grande Dames of Valley Theater, Noel Irick and Barbara McBain and features Bill Bennett, Deborah Ostreicher, Benjermin Tietz and Richard Wells.
The show is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Wanda McHatton.
Tickets are available now at the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org for $35. Youth tickets for those 17 and younger are $18.
Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Performances are on the Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.