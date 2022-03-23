The new comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire has its Arizona premier at Fountain Hills Theater.
“Ripcord” opens at FHT Friday, March 18, and runs through April 3.
A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.
Abby has always had the quiet room to herself. If a new roommate were assigned to the second bed, Abby quickly got them out. That is until enthusiastic, optimistic Marilyn arrives.
Ripcord stars the Grande Dames of Valley Theater, Noel Irick and Barbara McBain and features Bill Bennett, Deborah Ostreicher, Benjermin Tietz and Richard Wells.
The show is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Wanda McHatton.
Tickets are available at the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org for $35. Youth tickets for those 17 and younger are $18.
Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Performances are on the Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.