Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) has planned a week of learning inspired by songs and scenes from “Elf Jr.” during the Fall Break Performing Arts Camp, Oct. 9-13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Throughout the week, campers work on personal monologues and audition songs they can use to audition for FHYT’s fully-staged production in December or any audition they have in the future. Campers receive sheet music and mp3 piano accompaniment for their audition song as well as a ticket to see FHYT’s production of “Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School” and a theater t-shirt.