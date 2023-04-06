Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of “Razzle Dazzle: A Review Preview Revue,” a musical trip down the Great White Way featuring classic tunes and modern hits.
Talented regulars and special guests take the stage in a celebration of Broadway and Fountain Hills Theater. There are prizes to be won, songs to be sung and the announcement of the Theater’s 37th season.
“Razzle Dazzle” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Kathleen Berger, choreographed by Noel Irick and hosted by Patrick Russo.
“Razzle Dazzle” will play April 14-23 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket price is $25 for adults and $18 for youth under 17 and students. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.