Fountain Hills Theater presents its holiday season musical, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift,” from Dec. 2 through Dec. 18.

A mysterious old woman lives in the misty mountains, making beautiful quilts for the poor. Meanwhile, the greedy king is desperate to find happiness, assuming it will come from one of the many presents he has demanded from his subjects. When the old woman refuses to give the king a quilt, she starts him on a journey of self-discovery that takes them both on a whimsical adventure.