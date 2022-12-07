Quiltmaker 2.JPG

Fountain Hills Theater presents its holiday season musical, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift,” Dec. 2 through Dec. 18.

Based on the children's book by Jeff Brumbeau, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” first premiered at The Phoenix Theatre in 2002 and has now been produced in theaters across the country. It has a varied musical score, with music by Phoenix composer Craig Bohmler, lyrics by Steven Mark Kohn and a book written by Alan J. Prewitt.