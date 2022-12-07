Fountain Hills Theater presents its holiday season musical, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift,” Dec. 2 through Dec. 18.
Based on the children's book by Jeff Brumbeau, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” first premiered at The Phoenix Theatre in 2002 and has now been produced in theaters across the country. It has a varied musical score, with music by Phoenix composer Craig Bohmler, lyrics by Steven Mark Kohn and a book written by Alan J. Prewitt.
The story follows the life of a mysterious old woman living in the misty mountains, making beautiful quilts for the poor. Meanwhile, the greedy king is desperate to find happiness, assuming it will come from one of the many presents he has demanded from his subjects. When the old woman refuses to give the king a quilt, she starts him on a journey of self-discovery that takes them both on a whimsical adventure.
The author, Alan J. Prewitt, stars in this Fountain Hills Theater production. Prewitt moved to Phoenix in 1980 where he began writing and directing up to four plays each season for Phoenix Theatre’s Cookie Company, a company of professional adult actors performing for families.
“The Quiltmaker’s Gift” is directed by Wanda McHatton, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. Starring Alan J. Prewitt, Daniel Tanner, Tom Mangum, Brianne Gobeski, Adam Gobeski, Natalie Edwards, Madison Matuszewski, Camilla Akramova and Lydia Hill.
“The Quiltmaker’s Gift” plays Dec. 2 through Dec. 18 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater box office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.