Fountain Hills Theater has adopted the Little Engine That Could’s philosophy.
“I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.” And after serious creative thinking folks at the theater have come up with some seriously good ideas to keep the theater on the minds of patrons.
Through the rest of May, the Broadway Quarantine Cabaret will continue on Friday and Saturday. With host Executive Director Michael Wallot and numerous performers from Fountain Hills, the Valley and New York, the cabaret has been an entertaining series each weekend. Episodes are still available for viewing at fhtaz.org.
Each weekend, viewers have been asked to make donations to the theater as a way to keep a little money flowing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so grateful to our donors,” said Wallot in one episode of the cabaret show. “We can’t thank them enough for their support.”
And as May has been winding down, and the governor’s pandemic orders are being lifted, theater principals thought about how they could gradually get live theater back to the community.
“Here’s what happens when you put together a group of really, really creative people. And alcohol,” said Artistic Director Peter J. Hill when he announced the upcoming Broadway Drive-in Theater.
“We have been trying to keep the theater’s name out there. We’ve been thinking, we need to have some kind of performance.”
So when Hill, Choreographer Noël Irick, Youth Theater Artistic Director Ross Collins and Wallot met, they came up with the plan.
“What about this,” someone said. “We have this big ol’ open space in our parking lot. Ross realized we could get an FM transmitter, and we could set up just like a drive-in movie theater.”
Hill continued, “And we can set up a parking lot stage with lights and performers and the whole routine and have what we think is the first-ever drive-in live theater.”
The parking lot will feature a stage provided by sponsor Kern Entertainment. Some 30 cars can be parked at each of the three performances at $30 per vehicle.
“So load ‘em up, come out and watch the show and experience a brand new Broadway cabaret just for our audiences,” Hill said.
Wallot said he is very excited about the show.
“This is such a great idea,” he said. “We want people to bring food and drinks, bring the family, enjoy live theater.”
Hill said if people like the numbers they can flash their lights and honk their horns.
“It’s going to be super fun,” he said.
Tickets should be purchased in advance online (fhtaz.org) or through the box office (480-837-9661, ext. 3). Theatergoers will need their receipts for contactless entry in to the show.
“We are trying to be inventive, so we are outside the box of the theater,” Wallot said.
“We have left the box behind,” said Hill.
Reminiscent of drive-in movie theaters of the past but with an important twist, Broadway Drive-in Theater attendees will enjoy the live production from the comfort of their vehicle. Some of the Valley’s best performers will entertain. The sound for the production will be broadcast on an FM closed-circuit radio signal through their vehicle’s sound system.
Hit Broadway and pop tunes will be sung by favorite FHT performers, including Jennifer Adams, Jesse Berger, Kathleen Berger, Summer Beckman, Victoria Fairclough, Alex Gonzalez, Nicholas Hambruch, Peter J. Hill, Noël Irick, Leah Klein, Britt Powell, Kim Rickels, Sophia Vanella and FHT’s Executive Director Michael Wallot.