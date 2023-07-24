Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) presents “The $500 Talent Show,” a culmination of a three-day summer camp where kids compete for $500 worth of prize money given out in various categories.
The public is invited to the talent competition at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased in advance at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
Winners of the talent show will be determined by community judges and audience votes. Students aged 5-18 are welcome to compete.
The three-day camp, held July 31 to Aug 2, focuses on helping students develop their performing abilities. All talents are encouraged including musicians, magicians, singers, dancers and comedians.
All camps at PYT include performing arts skill-building and fun. When they are not on stage, kids play improvisation games, parachutes, coloring, temporary tattoos, participate in team competitions, play on the playground and interact with friends.
Additional details, prices and enrollment for PYT camps and activities can also be found on its website. All camps, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Tickets and enrollment information can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com or by calling 480-375-8058.