Talent show

Paige Productions Youth Theater performer Kennedy Lettieri. Local students can show off their skills and abilities for cash prizes at the “$500 Talent Show” on Aug. 2. (Submitted photo by Paige Beckman)

Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) presents “The $500 Talent Show,” a culmination of a three-day summer camp where kids compete for $500 worth of prize money given out in various categories.

The public is invited to the talent competition at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased in advance at paigeproductionsAZ.com.