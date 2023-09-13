“In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above.”
But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking,” a press release reads of the coming production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” performs Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com. All Paige Productions camps, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Additional information can be found by calling Paige Beckman at 480-375-8058 or via email at paigeproductions123@gmail.com.
Performed by youth ages four to 14, this show is a family friendly version of the original Broadway musical and runs approximately one hour. Young children are invited to dress like their favorite Disney princess or mermaid and sit in the front rows at the 2 p.m. performance.
The cast for “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is filled with more than 40 young performers from Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Paradise Valley and Tempe.
Fountain Hills residents, Summer Rehbein and Bryce Andrews, play the roles of Ariel and Prince Eric. Scottsdale residents, Zane Maatta and Paige Underwood, play Sebastian the Crab and Ursula the Sea Witch.
Additional cast members include Aiden Di Raffaele, Amelia Holladay, Bryce Andrews, Mia Rogalski, Avery Hubbell, Caitlin Heany, Camille Schroeder, Claire Robinson, Caitlin Taweponsomkiat, Elisabeth Good, Emerson Slade, Emma Ferris, Faith Andrews, Frankie Benevento, Gayle Flores, Harlequin Kohler, Hayden Rogers, Jocelyn Carroll, Jordan Abrams, Kayla Roholt, Kellen Bryant, Kennedy Lettieri, Kinley Clark, Lennon Hubbell, Gigi Michaels, Lydia Hill, Madelyn Yates, Matthew Schmidt, Melody Beckman, Myles Perrault, Natalie Southard, Odessa Graham, Paige Underwood, Patience Good, Remy Roberts, Sofia Reddy, Stella Buck, Summer Rehbein, Terra Ishizuka, Topanga Kohler, Whitney Carponelli and Zane Maatta.