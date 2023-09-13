Little Mermaid Jr.

Summer Rehbein plays Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Paige Productions Youth Theater. (Submitted photo)

“In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above.”

But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking,” a press release reads of the coming production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.”