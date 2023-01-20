After-School Theater.jpg

Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) will present performing arts opportunities for local kids.

After-school theater classes start Feb. 6. This four-week skill-building class focuses on acting, singing, dancing and speaking skills. Classes run Mondays from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Class dates are Feb. 6, 13, 27 and March 6. Registration is $150 and students enrolled before Jan. 20 receive $25 off.