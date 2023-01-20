Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) will present performing arts opportunities for local kids.
After-school theater classes start Feb. 6. This four-week skill-building class focuses on acting, singing, dancing and speaking skills. Classes run Mondays from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Class dates are Feb. 6, 13, 27 and March 6. Registration is $150 and students enrolled before Jan. 20 receive $25 off.
This program is for all experience levels and is a continuation of last fall’s “Theater 101” class.
“The program is not just for beginners, we think of it as a collegiate program with building blocks,” Owner/Instructor Paige Beckman said. “We developed a checklist for each student, where we observe the child performing skills and track the mastery of it before signing off. This allows us to have specific goals for each student regardless of their experience level. We also hang on to these reports from class to class so kids can pick up where they left off.”
This class will focus on performing arts skills needed to sing, dance, act and speak publicly. The fall dance portion of the class will continue in February with, “Stomp Part 2.”
“The kids, and especially the boys, enjoyed the ‘Stomp’ style dance moves and rhythm,” Beckman said. “We want to get everyone caught up with our original stomp moves and add to that in the February class.”
The vocal part of the class will focus on pitch, tempo, breathing and more. The acting part of the class will focus on scene studies. All students will be assigned an acting scene with lines. The final class includes an informal presentation of skills for invited family and friends.
Beckman said PYT is a place where kids and teens can find fresh performance opportunities in the Phoenix East Valley. PYT works under a limited rehearsal schedule, allowing students to participate in theater not just in the summer, but year-round.
This format allows them to participate in other shows, school activities, studio dance programs and sports while prepping for a theatrical production.