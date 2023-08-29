Paige

From left, Topanga and Harlequin Kohler are two talented young performers at Paige Productions Youth Theater, which is looking for kids aged four to 10 years old to perform in a costumed production of Disney’s “Finding Nemo KIDS.” (Photo submitted by Paige Productions)

Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is offering a performance opportunity for kids aged 4 to 10 years old in a 30-minute costumed production of Disney’s “Finding Nemo KIDS”.

Rehearsals start Monday, Sept. 11 and the show rehearses 10 times and performs two shows for the public on Saturday, Nov. 4. Kids will take part in singing, dancing and acting in this production based on the Disney/Pixar movie of the same name.