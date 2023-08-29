Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is offering a performance opportunity for kids aged 4 to 10 years old in a 30-minute costumed production of Disney’s “Finding Nemo KIDS”.
Rehearsals start Monday, Sept. 11 and the show rehearses 10 times and performs two shows for the public on Saturday, Nov. 4. Kids will take part in singing, dancing and acting in this production based on the Disney/Pixar movie of the same name.
“Finding Nemo KIDS” features the story of young Nemo and his overprotective father, Marlin, both clown fish living in the Great Barrier Reef. When Nemo is taken to an aquarium in Sydney, Marlin sets off on an epic journey to save his son.
With the help of forgetful fish, Dory, a sea turtle named Crush and a supportive group of aquarium fish including Gil and Bubbles, Nemo and his dad struggle to be reunited again.
“I am thrilled to present a show just for our younger performers.” PYT Owner, Paige Beckman said. “Our casts are getting large and sometimes our little performers take smaller parts when the older kids arrive. I want to change that and create a class where these talented kids have more opportunities to have leads. This is the show for the little kid who says, ‘I wish I had more lines.’”
Beckman said this show is a great opportunity for four-, five- and six-year-olds to try theater for the first time, as this show runs at a slightly slower pace and includes a smaller cast, perfect for new performers.
“There is nothing as exciting as wearing a costume and walking out on stage,” she said. “Kids get hooked on the excitement.”
The rehearsals are on Mondays after school, one Friday evening and two Saturdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
According to Beckman, kids do not have to attend every rehearsal and the schedule accommodates kids’ schedules.
“We know some kids have further to drive, we will start rehearsal with whoever is there, and then catch the other students up when they arrive,” Beckman said.
Tickets, prices, details and enrollment for “Finding Nemo KIDS” can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com. All rehearsals, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd.
For additional information, call Paige Beckman at 480-375-8058.