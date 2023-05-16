Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is offering a full summer of theater camps featuring a variety of themes and skill-building over the course of nine weeks.
PYT is run by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman who says summer camps are her favorite time of the year.
Below is a list of six summer camps held between May through August hosted by Beckman and performed at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
“All Dolled Up: A New Musical” runs for two weeks from May 30 to June 9. This original musical is written by 10-year-old PYT student Paige Underwood and her mother Shannon Underwood which features a costumed-show on the last day where everyone has a special part.
Disney’s “101 Dalmatians KIDS” runs for two weeks from June 12-23. This 30-minute musical includes a costumed-show on the last day where everyone has a special part.
“Stranger Wednesdays Camp” is a four-day camp running from June 26-29. According to Beckman, kids will enjoy this camp inspired by their favorite shows, “Stranger Things,” and “Wednesday.” This camp is for all ages and the theme is “kooky,” never spooky. There is no final show for this camp.
“Acting & Improv Camp” is a four-day camp running from July 10-13 for shy kids working on their acting skills. There is no final show for this camp.
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka JR” runs for two weeks from July 17-28. This 60-minute musical includes a costumed-show on the last day where everyone has a special part.
“The $500 Talent Show” is a four-day camp from July 31 – Aug. 3, featuring a final talent show with $500 worth of prize money given out in various categories.
The winners are determined by community judges and audience votes. Ages five-18 are welcome to compete. The camp focuses on helping students develop their performance skills and ties everyone into one big entertaining show. All talents are encouraged to apply including musicians, magicians, singers, dancers and comedians.
Details, prices and enrollment for these summer camps can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com. All camps, classes, events and performances are held at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Tickets and enrollment information can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com or by calling 480-375-8058. For more information, call Paige Beckman at 480-375-8058.