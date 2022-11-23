Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is offering a Winter Break Camp for kids ages 5 to 15.
PYT enjoys putting on big Winter Break events. Last year’s Winter Break Camp, the Santa Send-Off Show, included 30 performers and a visit from Santa himself. This 2021 show was performed to a standing-room-only audience on Christmas Eve day.
“This year’s Winter Break Camp features a big holiday show and a carnival put on by kids, for kids,” wrote PYT Owner and Artistic Director Paige Beckman.
The final show might include jokes, emcees, dancers, singers, musicians, actors, kids who improv and much more. All talents and holiday performances are welcome, from Hanukkah to Christmas, New Year and everything in between.
The carnival and show will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The carnival opens at 1 p.m. and the holiday show performs at 1:45 p.m.PYT meets in the Performance Hall at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
“Kids love to perform in shows and love the idea of a carnival they can run themselves,” Beckman said. “I’m thinking of a wholesome, old-fashioned event with a cake walk, ring toss, fishing with a magnet, musical chairs, prizes, etc. It can be whatever the kids come up with.
“I picture them taking turns working on carnival signs and then getting on the stage to run a musical number. Kids love being involved and empowered to create something of their own.
“I get a huge kick out of seeing their creativity. Also, if you haven’t seen one of our shows you will be amazed by our talented vocalists of all ages! It’s going to be a very exciting day.”
The PYT Winter Break Camp includes one- or two-week options. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. All participants will work on singing, dancing, acting, having fun with theater games and preparing a carnival for the community. Everyone can help with ideas for carnival games and prizes. Technical theater options are also available.
*First Week Only - Monday to Thursday, Dec. 19-22, kids learn singing, dancing and acting, but do not participate in the show or carnival. This option is intended to include kids who are traveling.
*Second Week Only - Monday to Thursday, Dec. 26-29, kids learn singing, dancing and acting and can participate in the performance and the carnival. (Participants have a much smaller part in the show since they have less time to prepare.) Students who want larger parts should participate in the two-week camp option.
*Two-Week Camp - Monday to Thursday, Dec. 19-29, participants work on their singing, dancing and acting, and perform in a musical extravaganza on Wednesday, Dec. 28. They also help develop and run carnival games and events. Kids celebrate with a pizza party and Secret Santa exchange on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Participants are encouraged to enroll early for the best prices: Two-Week Camp is $325 in November and $350 in December. One-Week Camp is $175 in November and $200 in December.