Paige Productions Youth Theater performer Kennedy Lettieri. Local students can show off their skills and abilities for cash prizes at the three-day, “$500 Talent Show,” July 31 - Aug. 2.

Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is hosting a three-day summer camp entitled “The $500 Talent Show.” This camp features a final talent competition for kids with $500 worth of prize money given out in various categories. The winners will be determined by community judges and audience votes. Students ages 5-18 are welcome to compete.

The camp focuses on helping students develop their performing abilities and tying everyone into one entertaining show. All talents are encouraged including musicians, magicians, singers, dancers and comedians.