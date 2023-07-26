Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is hosting a three-day summer camp entitled “The $500 Talent Show.” This camp features a final talent competition for kids with $500 worth of prize money given out in various categories. The winners will be determined by community judges and audience votes. Students ages 5-18 are welcome to compete.
The camp focuses on helping students develop their performing abilities and tying everyone into one entertaining show. All talents are encouraged including musicians, magicians, singers, dancers and comedians.
“We have so many talented kids in our area, I want to give them a chance to show off their skills and abilities,” PYT Owner/Instructor Paige Beckman said. “We will help them polish up their act, develop microphone technique and showmanship before the show. Kids are encouraged to bring their act in on the first day so we can help them.”
The camp happens right before school starts, from July 31 to Aug. 2. Kids are welcome to come to “Meet the Teacher” events at the schools.
“We will work around back-to-school,” Beckman said. “A lot of the kids will leave for an hour or two, head over to school and come back to practice for our show. We are very flexible.”
All camps at PYT include performing arts skill-building and fun. When they are not on stage, kids play improvisation games, parachutes, coloring, temporary tattoos, participate in team competitions, play on the playground and interact with friends.
The public is invited to the talent competition at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased in advance at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
Additional details, prices and enrollment for PYT camp and activities can also be found on its website. All camps, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Tickets and enrollment information can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com or by calling 480-375-8058.