This weekend kicks of Fountain Hills Theater’s series, “One Night Stands,” with its production of “Timeless.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. “Timeless” features an evening of jazz standards with husband-and-wife duo Matravius Avent and Trisha Ditsworth. Mark 4man will accompany the duo on piano, and special guest Cydney Trent joins them on stage.
The theater’s new series features a variety of musical talents including Brock Entertainment artists, T.A. Burrows and Jan Sandwich.
Concerts ranging from nostalgic to contemporary will be sprinkled throughout the year. Familiar faces and brand-new acts will appear in shows for one night only, making for “A Series of One Night Stands.”
The other shows currently scheduled:
“Masquerade,” Sunday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. A traditional Broadway concert presenting the most magical moments from the Great White Way.
“Monster Mash,” Sunday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. This Halloween-themed concert brings to life all the tunes associated with Halloween – “Monster Mash,” “Time Warp,” “Dead Man’s Party” and more.
‘Soulstice Sound,” Sunday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. A smooth mix of favorite hits with unmatched vocals and musicianship.
“Rocking Wonderland,” Saturday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Join the singers for a very festive winter holiday-themed concert.
“T.A. Burrows in Concert,” Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 7 p.m. For more than 40 years Burrows has used his vocal talents to delight audiences.
“Hooray for Hollywood,” Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 2 p.m. Stars Jan Sandwich and pianist Richard Palalay. The concert salutes the movie capital of the world in this brand-new show.
“Jukebox Memories,” Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, 7 p.m. Top hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s are highlighted in this classic sendup to the old days.
“Brockway Broadway,” Sunday, March 27, 2022, 7 p.m. This original concept fuses Broadway standards with innovative rock edge and powerhouse voices.
“Swing Street Café,” Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. Features T.A. Burrows, who takes the audience uptown to his favorite nightspot with 20 jazz standards from the Great American Songbook.
“GRL PWR,” Sunday, May 15, 7 p.m. Unstoppable women with big voices and sharp dancing revisiting the greatest female groups.
“A Series of One Night Stands” plays through June 5, with additional concerts to be announced.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults, and $18 for youth 17 and younger.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage or Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661, ext.3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.