Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the musical “Nunsense.” Written by composer and playwright, Dan Goggin, the musical comedy follows the story of five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery who discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent who succumbed to botulism after eating her tainted vichyssoise, and stage a variety show to raise funds so that the last four of the dearly departed can be buried.
“It’s so funny it really should be sinful,” a press release said of the play.
The “Nunsense” concept originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant.
The cards caught on so quickly that Goggin decided to expand the concept into a cabaret show called “The Nunsense Story,” which opened for a four-day run at Manhattan’s Duplex and remained for 38 weeks, encouraging its creator to expand it into a full-length theater production.
The original production of “Nunsense,” directed by Goggin, opened on Dec. 12, 1985, at the Off-Broadway Cherry Lane Theatre, moving to the Douglas Fairbanks Theater for the majority of its 10-year run. It ran for 3,672 performances, becoming the second-longest running Off-Broadway show in history (after “The Fantasticks”). By the time it closed, it had become an international phenomenon translated into at least 26 languages with more than 8,000 productions worldwide.
“Nunsense”is produced by Patty Torrilhon, directed and choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Robin Peterson. “Nunsense”stars Brianne Gobeski, Courtney Jacobs, Tina Khalil, Tanya Schoenwolf and Punawai Tietz. “Nunsense”is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
“Nunsense”will play May 6-22 at the Fountain Hills Theater. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available; veteran and active-duty discounts as well.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its mainstage, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill, at 480-837-9661 x7. The Fountain Hills Theater recommends indoor masking.