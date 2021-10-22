Fountain Hills Theater has a new education director.
Screen and stage actress and performing arts educator Debby Rosenthal has joined the local theater team as the new education director.
Rosenthal’s focus is on performance skills and creative expression: singing, dancing, and acting.
“I believe in educating the whole student”, Rosenthal said, (I do that) “by educating young minds not only creatively, but by teaching and instilling hard-work, dedication, responsibility, teamwork, accountability, poise, commitment and collaboration.
“Students are involved in an effort that gives them lifetime experiences that will extend into their adult lives and encourage them to become active, productive members of their communities.”
Rosenthal has been teaching for more than 20 years in the Valley. For the past six years she taught summer camp workshops at The Phoenix Theatre Company.
In addition, to having a
vibrant home studio for private lessons for students six-years-old and up, Rosenthal has taught at ASU, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa CC, Chandler-Gilbert CC, National Association of Teachers of Singing, Distinguished Young Woman’s Scholarship Program and the Miss Arizona Scholarship Program.
She has helped countless performers sign with agents and empower their careers.
Rosenthal is an ASU graduate, holding a bachelor’s in music with an emphasis in musical theater performance. She has been a member of Actors Equity Association since 1988.
She is a member of the national touring company of “Menopause the Musical.” She has performed in 18 leading roles at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Her most recent roles include Donna in “Mamma Mia,” Emily in “Elf” and Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes.”
With the Phoenix Symphony, Rosenthal was featured soloist in a Holiday Pops Concert Series and An Evening with Rogers & Hammerstein. She also was the opening act for Bob Newhart at Wild Horse Pass Casino.
In addition to regional theater, Rosenthal has an extensive on-camera career. She had a supporting role in the feature film “Ingenious” (currently on Netflix) and “Intersect” (currently on Amazon Prime).
She has appeared in more than 100 TV commercials. She was a regular on ABC 15’s “Sonoran Living” as its theater critic.
Rosenthal has been married 33 years and has two children. For more information, visit debbyrosenthal.com.
Rosenthal will offer a Winter Spring Camp for ages six to 13, “Twas the Week After Christmas” from Dec. 20-30. For additional details, visit fhtaz.org/education or call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.