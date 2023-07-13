Fountain Hills Theater.JPG

Due to a growing interest for the upcoming “Eat, Drink, and be Murdered!” murder mystery dinner theater event, The Fountain Hills Theater has nearly sold out of tickets for the July events. For this reason, three additional performances have been scheduled through the first weekend of August.

The new dates are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 4:30 p.m.