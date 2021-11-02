Tickets for the murder mystery dinner fundraiser, “The Kringle Wrinkle,” are on sale.
Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for students. The price includes the show and a three-course dinner. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. Proceeds benefit the Fountain Hills Youth Theater theatrical productions, workshops and camps. Tickets are available online at fhtaz.org or through the Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3.
“The Kringle Wrinkle” will offer two events. The first is Friday, Nov. 5, with the second set for Saturday, Nov. 6. Both dinners start at 5:30 p.m. at DC Bar & Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Club.
Participants are invited to the holiday office party and wear their ugly sweaters and enjoy a holiday karaoke sing-along. The ugliest sweater wins a prize.
A full-service bar is available, plus a 50/50 raffle, prize raffles, and “Clue Buck$” to help guests bribe suspects for the inside scoop.