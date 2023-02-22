YABOY 1.JPG

“Going into junior high was a pretty low point in my life, because you know, your dad has to work and your mom is going into the hospital,” Ross Collins said who, at the age of 12, lost his mother from breast cancer which metastasized throughout her body.

Getting pushed around and bullied was a common occurrence for young Collins, along with a slurry of internal demons he fought throughout childhood. He found help through a school guidance counselor.