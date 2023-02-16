mumblety peg.JPG

Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced this season’s Young Actors Benefiting Other Youth (YABOY) production of the original musical drama, “Mumblety Peg.”

“Mumblety Peg” is an original musical drama and a 2004 ariZoni award recipient. Written by the award-winning team of Ross Collins and Miciah Dodge, “Mumblety Peg” tells the story of a high school young adult in crisis with a retrospective of how he got there.