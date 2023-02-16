Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced this season’s Young Actors Benefiting Other Youth (YABOY) production of the original musical drama, “Mumblety Peg.”
“Mumblety Peg” is an original musical drama and a 2004 ariZoni award recipient. Written by the award-winning team of Ross Collins and Miciah Dodge, “Mumblety Peg” tells the story of a high school young adult in crisis with a retrospective of how he got there.
Adolescent issues of teen depression, suicide, bullying, abuse and loss are at the heart of this play. Taking place in the 1970s, the edgy dialogue pulls heartstrings and illustrates that while technology has changed a lot since the ‘70s, many disturbing societal issues remain today, proving the world needs to continue working towards change for the better good.
Through a thought-provoking script and musical score, theatergoers will learn about awareness, hope, resilience and the power of self-worth and kindness.
“Mumblety Peg” (the game) was started in the early 17th century played with a pocketknife. Each player had to complete a series of throws with the knife. The winner pounds a peg into the ground. The loser puts his hands behind his back and roots the peg out of the ground with his teeth (mumbling the peg).
“I chose ‘Mumblety Peg’ as the central theme and name of the show because sometimes, we can feel so beaten into the ground that the only way we can ever get out is by the skin of our teeth,” Collins said.
Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) leadership said they are grateful that The UBU Project has decided to be a partner for this production. Founded by Executive Director and Teaching Artist, David Simmons, The UBU Project is a performing arts education outreach organization specializing in social-emotional performing arts integration (SEL-Arts) residencies in K-12 schools, youth centers, group homes and juvenile detention facilities.
Its mission is, “The prevention of youth suicide, addiction and bullying through social/emotional performing arts integration residencies.” Its interactive SEL curriculum remains focused on empowering students through The UBU Treasure Chest of hope, resilience, self-compassion and empathy as taught through music and songwriting, movement or theatre.
A portion of each full-price ticket to “Mumblety Peg” will be donated to The UBU Project. Additionally, FHYT will be distributing information about The UBU Project at each production and representatives from The UBU Project will be at the theater for select productions and talkbacks.
YABOY is a program created by Youth Artistic Director, Ross Collins. The goal of the program is to show young actors that their talents can have a positive impact on their peers and that their work can be used to help address social issues that young people encounter and offer channels and recourses to help deal with them.
“Mumblety Peg” is directed by Ross Collins with musical direction by Jay Melberg. Book by Ross Collins. Lyrics by Ross Collins and Miciah Dodge. Music by Miciah Dodge.
“A highly sensitive subject is handled in an innovative, thought-provoking and yet entertaining way,” a press release said of the upcoming play. “Many good messages for use. Every teen and parent must see this play together and then TALK.”
“Mumblety Peg” will play Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. from Feb. 24-26. Ticket price is $18 and group discounts are available. The play performs at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Community Theater Youth Artistic Director Ross Collins at 480-837-9661 x112.