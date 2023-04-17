Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) presents the premiere of “All Dolled Up: A New Musical,” a doll-inspired musical summer camp featuring third grade mean girls, Maddison, Ivy and Piper, who are no match for Darbie Doll and her sisters.
This 60-minute musical is written by mother/daughter playwrights, Shannon Underwood and Laguna Elementary student, Paige Underwood.
“All Dolled Up: A New Musical” will be featured as the first 2023 Summer Camp at PYT, which runs for two weeks, May 30 to June 9, with final performances at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9. The performances are held at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Owner of PYT, Paige Beckman, said she is thrilled to produce shows from young playwrights like Paige, which started as an award-winning monologue that she and her mother, Shannon, wrote together. Paige performed the monologue at East Valley’s Got Talent and won first place in the junior division. Beckman loved the monologue so much that she had Paige perform it again at PYT’s recent Fall Break Camp show, which is now a full-length musical, written and expanded by the mother/daughter duo.
“They even incorporated talented grandpa and grandma, Will and Patti Hegarty, into the game, writing exciting new songs for the musical,” Beckman said.
“The process has been so much fun,” Shannon said. “Each family member has brought a particular character to life. For example, Paige wrote the character Ben and he’s silly, dense and lovable. My mom, Patti, inspired the retro doll, Midge, from the 1960s. We are even giving Midge a song that my mom wrote for a talent show when she was a kid.”
Paige said she is overjoyed to be working with her mom and grandparents in this fun-filled play.
“My grandpa and I are having fun writing the music, we are figuring out how to add the story into the songs and finding backing tracks. We work pretty well together,” Paige said.
Beckman is hoping the show gets picked up by a theatrical licensing company, adding that she is “excited that kids get to say they originated the roles in this show before it becomes big.”
Kids who want to participate can sign up for the camp and come each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they will work on singing, dancing, acting and rehearse the show. The summer camp will culminate in two performances for the community on the final day of summer camp on Friday, June 9.