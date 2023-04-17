Paige productions.jpg

Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) presents the premiere of “All Dolled Up: A New Musical,” a doll-inspired musical summer camp featuring third grade mean girls, Maddison, Ivy and Piper, who are no match for Darbie Doll and her sisters.

This 60-minute musical is written by mother/daughter playwrights, Shannon Underwood and Laguna Elementary student, Paige Underwood.