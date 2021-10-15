Fountain Hills Theater has announced the next concert in the “Series of One Night Stands.”
Monster Mash will be presented Sunday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the theater. This Halloween extravaganza is led by Dracula (Eddie Maldonado), Werewolf (Anny Jetson) and Zombie (Falin Osipinsky) and the amazing Monster Mash band.
The evening will include a candy grab, a costume contest and plenty of music. The family-friendly event is fun for all ages. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 176 and younger. They are available at the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Check the current COVID-19 guidelines before purchasing tickets.
The show will be performed on the Mainstage Too. The theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.