Tickets for Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s production “Miss Demeanor: The Musical Comedy Beauty Contest” are still available.
The show’s final performances are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18 and are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. “Miss Demeanor” is written by Peter J. Hill.
The production spoofs beauty pageants and the silly stereotypes who enter them.
The play is about a beauty pageant presented by the fictional Demeanor Hair Care Company. Six questionable contestants vie in beauty, poise and talent categories to win the coveted title of “Miss Demeanor.”
Hosted by Slick von Greasy, it soon is discovered that one of the contestants is sabotaging the pageant. Who could it be?
Whomever it is, she’s creating mayhem in what is already a wildly out-of-control pageant.
Check COVID-19 guidelines at the website before purchasing tickets.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.