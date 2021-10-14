The saga of four major stars of the ‘50s is now on stage at Fountain Hills Theater.
“Million Dollar Quartet” opened Friday and continues through Oct. 31.
A twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley Dec. 4, 1956. They were brought together in Memphis, Tenn., at the Sun Records storefront studio by Sam Philips, known as the “father of rock and roll” and the man who had discovered all four. The high energy musical imagines what that night might have been.
The foursome, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, held an impromptu jam session at the studio.
The session was a reunion for Cash, Perkins and Presley, who had toured the South together in 1955. Lewis was still a star on the rise, but quickly bonded with Presley over their shared knowledge of spirituals.
“Million Dollar Quartet” captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement and thrilling sounds of the once-in-a-life-time event where four of music’s best talents came together.
Tickets are available now for the remaining performances. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. Call the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Check the website, fhtaz.org, for the latest pandemic protocol.