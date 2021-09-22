There are few quiet moments at Fountain Hills Theater these days.
After the challenging year of the pandemic, 2021 has proven to be busy and varied.
The next show on the marquee is “Million Dollar Quartet,” opening Oct. 15. Based on the premise of an impromptu jam session with Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, the show imagines what the music world might have been had the session actually happened and been recorded.
Tickets are on sale now for “Million Dollar Quartet.” Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. Call the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visit fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
The theater is committed to the safety of its patrons, staff and performers. CDC safety recommendations will be closely followed, as well as local guidelines due to COVID-19.
Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility. Arm rests, door handles and other surfaces frequently touched by the public are thoroughly cleaned prior to each performance.
The theater offers the following options to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19:
*Provide proof of vaccination.
*Provide proof of a negative COVID test, less than 72-hours old.
*Wear a mask while indoors.
The theater requires all patrons abide by one of the options to attend any production. Check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses.
“Rumors” continues through Sunday, Sept. 26. A “One Night Stand” concert, “Masquerade” is set for Oct. 3, and Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s season opens Oct. 1 with “Miss Demeanor: The Musical Comedy Beauty Contest.” (See story, page 13A)