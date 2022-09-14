“Matilda the Musical JR.” is coming to Fountain Hills on Saturday, Sept. 24. This lively musical theater production is presented by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and directed by Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com (ages 3 and under are free). The performances are at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
“This show is packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and unforgettable performances,” a press release reads. “Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.”
Seven-year-old Faith Andrews, of Fountain Hills, plays the role of Matilda. Finding someone to play this role was no easy task for director Paige Beckman.
“Having a lead role is not just about talent or ability. It’s also about professionalism, being able to memorize lines and songs and handling large amounts of pressure,” Beckman said. “Faith has established a pattern of being able to meet all these criteria by taking on incrementally larger roles with us over the years. She has done this in addition to being a good actress, dancer, singer and able to deliver a highly convincing British accent.”
Based on a whimsical Ronald Dahl novel, “Matilda the Musical” was originally produced in London. There was also an American movie version of the show in 1996.
“This show is about Matilda and her kindergarten classmates fighting back against cruelty and ultimately winning and celebrating in the most exhilarating way possible,” Beckman added. “In my opinion, their final number is one of the great show-stopping songs in musical theater history.”
Not only does this show feature a young person in the title role, but it also features 30 young performers, ages 5 to 15, representing 11 different schools around the Valley.
“These kids are so talented. I can’t believe how lucky I am to get to work with such amazing kids,” Beckman said. “These kids are getting so good at their acting, singing and dancing. It is such a joy to watch them grow up and perform at the level they do. I’ve known many of them since they were five and six years old.”
Everyone has a part at PYT. Students are not required to participate in an intimidating audition. Students arrive on the first day of rehearsal and immediately begin singing songs and trying out parts. Casting begins to make sense, and all performers are assigned a special part in the show.
Things move quickly as everyone begins memorizing lines, singing songs, learning dance moves and putting the production together.
Kids experience a theatrical adrenaline rush as they anticipate in the excitement of a big show with lights, costumes and a supportive audience.
“Matilda the Musical JR.” is directed by Beckman and the staff at PYT. Beckman has been instructing and directing youth theater in Fountain Hills for more than 12 years.
“‘Matilda the Musical,’ is one of my all-time favorite shows,” Beckman says. “My own daughters and I have delighted in the music and story of this show for years. I am enjoying introducing this magical theater experience to a new group of kids.”
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical JR.” plays in the Performance Hall of Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
“Matilda the Musical JR.” is adapted from the full-length musical based on the book by Roald Dahl and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013.
The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical,” and five Tony awards, including The Tony for “Best Book of a Musical.”
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical JR.” is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized materials are supplied by, Music Theatre International (mtishows.com).