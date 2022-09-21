Matilda 1.jpg

“Matilda the Musical JR.” is coming to Fountain Hills on Saturday, Sept. 24. This lively musical theater production is presented by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and directed by Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com (ages 3 and under are free). The performances are at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.