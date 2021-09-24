Tickets for the second in a series of “One Night Stands” at Fountain Hills Theater are on sale.
The show, “Masquerade, a traditional Broadway concert,” is set for Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.
The most magical moments from The Great White Way will be highlighted. The audience can expect big hits like “Music of the Night,” “Don’t Rain on my Parade” and “Cabaret.”
Individual concert tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. They are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org
The series of “One Night Stands” features a variety of entertainment which will be featured for one night only at the theater. All shows will be at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.