“Masquerade,” the second in Fountain Hills Theater’s features, “One Night Stands,” has been canceled.
The show had been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, but slow ticket sales resulted in the decision to cancel.
The next event, “Monster Mash,” is set for Sunday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The Halloween-themed concert brings to life music associated with the holiday such as “Time Warp,” “Dead Man’s Party,” “Hungry Like a Wolf,” “Monster Mash” and more.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. They are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
According to the website, “Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of their patrons, staff and performers. As the new season begins, and with the intimacy of our small spaces, we will be closely following CDC safety recommendations due to COVID-19.
“Hand-sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility. Arm rests, door handles and other surfaces commonly touched by the public are thoroughly cleaned prior to each performance.
“For those attending upcoming performances, instead of requiring the wearing of masks from all patrons, FHT currently offers the following choices:
“1. Provide proof of vaccination.
“2. Provide proof of negative COVID test, less than 72 hours old.
“3. Wear a mask while indoors.
“FHT requires that all patrons abide by one of these options to attend any production. As guidelines evolve, we will adjust as needed. Please check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses.”