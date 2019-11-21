The final day to see “Man of La Mancha” at Fountain Hills Theater is Sunday, Nov. 24.
“Man of La Mancha” is one of the first shows to set historical literature to music. The show features such songs as “Dulcinea” and the famous standard, “Quest,” more widely known as “The Impossible Dream.”
Tickets are available by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3 (Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.) or online at fhtaz.org. They are $35 for adults and $18 for young people 17 and younger.
Remaining performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. Shows are at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. on Mainstage Too.