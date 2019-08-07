Fountain Hills resident Erin Deines Schumacher, 14, will appear in Valley Youth Theater’s show “Matilda,” opening Friday, Aug. 9.
She is in the ensemble and also plays a nurse in the production.
Erin is the daughter of Doug and Diedre Schumacher. She is a ninth grader at ASU Prep Digital, an online school in Phoenix.
“Matilda” is Erin’s third show with VYT. She also was in last season’s productions of “Freaky Friday” and “Tuck Everlasting.”
She also has been in 12 Fountain Hills Theater productions including “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” (Martha Cratchit), “Seussical Jr.” (Mrs. Mayor), “Dear Edwina, Jr.” (Mary Sue Betty Bob) and “Miss Minnie’s Melodramodeon” (Satch). She also has performed with the Scottsdale Musical Theater Company. Most recently she performed at Summer Beckman’s concert at Fountain Hills Theater.
“Matilda” will be performed on Center Stage at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix. For ticket information, visit vyt.com, or call 602-252-8497.