One of Disney’s most beloved movies is coming to Fountain Hills Theater’s youth stage.
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” opens Friday, Sept. 27, and plays through Oct. 13.
“Frozen” is the story of true love and acceptance between sisters. “Frozen Jr.” expands on the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.
When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Elsa and Anna are played by Fountain Hills students. They both went to school at McDowell Mountain Elementary, then Fountain Hills Middle School and Fountain Hills High School and are in choir together.
Victoria Pond plays Elsa. She recently won a National Youth Arts award for her role in “the 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” She has been active in the local theater for six years.
A 16-year-old junior, Victoria said she was “obsessed” with the movie when she was younger.
Iris Lochner, who plays Anna, in “Frozen Jr.” said she still loves the movie.
“I love singing the iconic songs and just learning nuances of the character,” Iris said.
She is a 14-year-old freshman at FHHS and has been active in the local theater since she was five.
Both girls expressed their love for the theater and hope to continue with acting.
Victoria said she plans to study musical theater in college, and Iris said her dream is to be on Broadway.
Victoria and Iris clearly enjoy each other’s company and agree that being active in theater has been beneficial to them.
“Theater is a big commitment,” Victoria said. “You learn a lot, but you have to learn time management and how to juggle your life. I think it’s great.”
Iris said theater kids “mature a lot faster than others.
“It is really so rewarding and fun.”
Both girls became active in the theater in camps with Paige Beckman, who is social media and workshop and camp coordinator.
The two will teach a class during the upcoming fall break camp. They will work with children ages 5-7, performing songs from “Frozen,” and teaching the children songs and dances with a Frozen Winter theme.
Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” are on sale now. Tickets are $18.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two matinees have been added on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Saturday Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.
For tickets and additional information, visit fhtaz.org.