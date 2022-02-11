Fountain Hills Youth Theater will produce the third presentation of the 2021-22 season and their 19th YABOY presentation.
“Little Women” runs Feb. 25 through March 6. The story begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband, and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip.
It ends just a year later when the happy family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas, but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, the audience again lives, laughs, loves and cries with Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic.
“Little Women” is the theater’s YABOY production this season. YABOY is an acronym for Young Actors Benefiting Other Youth.
Each year for the past 19 seasons young actors have set aside one show as a special production to examine issues young people face in life and then partner with a local non-profit organization that helps youth in that field. This year, the theater is partnering with Fountain Hills Library Association. In past seasons the Youth Theater has tackled such topics as teen homelessness, literacy, eating disorders and even teen suicide.
“Little Women” is directed by Ross Collins, produced by Aimee Avery and presented in cooperation with Dramatic Publishing.
The show will play at Fountain Hills Youth Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
For tickets call 480-837-9661, x3 or visit fhtaz.org. Tickets are $18.
Masks are required at all times for audience members while indoors.