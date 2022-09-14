A Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years.
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and The Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is directed by Peter J. Hill and musically directed by Robin Peterson. The show stars Kendra Gaines, Alex Gonzalez, Tom Mangum, Taylor McGlone, Jeffrey Middleton, Phuong Mai Pham, Scott Ricafort, Nikki-Jane Sounakhene, Punawai Tietz, and Richard Wells.
“Little Shop of Horrors” plays Sept. 9-25. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth ages 17 and under. Senior, veteran, group and student discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.