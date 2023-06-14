Lion King Jr..JPG

The Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) presents “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.,” the classic story of Simba, a young lion who is to succeed his father as king of the Pride Lands; however, after Simba’s paternal uncle, Scar, murders Simba’s father, the young lion flees into exile, believing himself responsible.

After growing up in the company of the carefree outcasts, Timon and Pumbaa, Simba receives valuable perspectives from his childhood friend, Nala and his shaman, Rafiki. He returns to his pride to challenge Scar, end his tyranny and take his rightful place in the Circle of Life as the rightful king.