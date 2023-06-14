The Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) presents “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.,” the classic story of Simba, a young lion who is to succeed his father as king of the Pride Lands; however, after Simba’s paternal uncle, Scar, murders Simba’s father, the young lion flees into exile, believing himself responsible.
After growing up in the company of the carefree outcasts, Timon and Pumbaa, Simba receives valuable perspectives from his childhood friend, Nala and his shaman, Rafiki. He returns to his pride to challenge Scar, end his tyranny and take his rightful place in the Circle of Life as the rightful king.
The African savannah comes to life on the stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this coming-of-age tale.
“Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” is directed by Devin Derr, produced by Kelsey Ruggaard, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Savannah Grottenthaler The show features Sadie Benavidez, Kellen Bryant, Kenzie Gilligan, Grant Grottenthaler, Aliya Holzkopf, Zane Maatta, Tom Mangum, Landon Nelson and Zoe Wright. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
“Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” will run for two weekends from June 9 through June 18. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with possible additional performances on Saturdays at 2 p.m. All performances take place at Fountain Hills Youth Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Ticket price is $18. Call 480-837-9661 x3 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit fhtaz.org.
For questions, contact FHYT Artistic Director, Ross Collins at ross@fhtaz.org, call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org.