“13 Days of Christmas” continues its run at Fountain Hills Theater.
The original production, written and directed by Peter J. Hill, is a riff on “The 12 Days of Christmas” and features lots of music, plenty of laughs and the happy parts of the season.
The show is perfect for the whole family, recounting stories of the holidays from different perspectives. From cutting down the Christmas tree to finding the perfect gift, and from spying on Santa to repercussions of a typo booking a devil into a gig playing a department store Santa, “13 Days of Christmas” is a hilarious, sometimes touching musical devoted to everyone’s holiday memories.
Songs, including “Let it Snow,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Merrychristislamakwansika” and “White Christmas” – sung in Yiddish, as well as the funniest version ever of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” will bring back lots of memories for audience members.
“13 Days of Christmas” plays through Dec. 19. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. They are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.