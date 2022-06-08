“Winnie the Pooh, KIDS!” is playing at Fountain Hills Youth Theater (FHYT) through June 12, giving theatergoers only a few more days to enjoy a performance of one of Disney’s classic childhood stories.
“Winnie the Pooh, KIDS!” is set in the Hundred Acre Wood where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson. As they prepare for a rescue operation, the animals learn about teamwork, friendship and of course, sharing snacks.
“Winnie the Pooh, Kids!” is produced by Haylee Klein, directed by Ross Collins, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Lily Whimple. The cast includes Kellen Bryant, Lydia Hill, Aliya Holzkopf, Hope Kalin, Asher Long, Mak Meyer, Yancy Murphy, Adam Oberg, Jonathan Phillippi, Leah Phillippi, Rachel Phillippi, Noah Zaenker and Zach Zaenker.
“Winnie the Pooh, KIDS!” runs June 3 through June 12 at FHYT, located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $18. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. For more information contact play@fhtaz.org.