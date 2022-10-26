gaslight.jpg

This is the final weekend to catch the mystery thriller “Gaslight” playing at Fountain Hills Theater from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Bella Manningham thinks she might be going crazy. In the evenings, she hears strange sounds, and the gas lights dim for no apparent reason. Is she losing her grip on reason, or is it being loosened for her? Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play gave a word that is now used for an insidious form of mental abuse. “Gaslight” is a gripping thriller: will the gaslight have its intended, murderous, effect?