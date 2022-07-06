“Matilda The Musical Jr.” is coming to Fountain Hills. This lively musical theater class and show is presented by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and directed by Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).
This class starts rehearsals on Aug. 1 and performs two shows for the public Sept. 24. Enrollment is open for youth ages five to 18. Every student has a part in this musical production and kids are not required to be at every rehearsal. This program has something for all experience levels, beginning to advanced.
Matilda features parts for both male and female performers. The class rehearses 11 times during August and September. Enrollments are currently open at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She learns her own strength as she sings, “Even if you are little you can do a lot.”
“This show is packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress,” a press release said of the musical. The show also features challenging parts for older teens and boys.
“Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination,” the press release said.
“Matilda The Musical Jr.” is directed by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman, and the staff at PYT. Beckman has been instructing and directing youth theater in Fountain Hills for more than 12 years.
“Matilda The Musical is one of my all-time favorite shows,” Beckman said. “My own daughters and I have delighted in the music and story of this show for years. I can’t wait to immerse myself in the production and introduce this magical theater experience to a new group of kids.”
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.” Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Ticket prices are $5, (ages three and under are free). Tickets will be available at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
“Matilda The Musical Jr.” is adapted from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical,” and five Tony awards, including The Tony for “Best Book of a Musical.”
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (mtishows.com).
PYT meets in the Performance Hall at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. For more information on PYT, call 480-375-8058 or visit their website at paigeproductionsAZ.com. They can also be reached by email at paigeproductions123@gmail.com.